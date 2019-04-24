Russia Started Assembling Su-30SM Fighters for Naypyitaw - Myanmar Army Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has started assembling the six Su-30SM fighters that will be delivered to Myanmar under a 2018 bilateral contract, Myanmar Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing told Sputnik.

"[The aircraft] are currently at the production facilities. The contract will be implemented," the official said during visit to Moscow.

Russia and Myanmar signed a contract for the supply of six Su-30SM fighter jets in 2018.

The Su-30SM is a 4+ generation fighter jet, developed by Russia's Sukhoi Company. It is a two-seat derivative of the earlier Su-27UB (NATO reporting name: Flanker) capable of air-to-air and air-to-ground missions with a wide variety of precision-guided munitions. The aircraft features thrust-vectoring engines to enhance maneuverability.