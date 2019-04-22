Register
    A picture released by the official Iranian News Agency shows members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard riding their boat along with an Iranian naval vessel during manoeuvers along the Gulf Sea and Sea of Oman, 03 April 2006

    Iranian Navy Chief Mulls Closer Military Cooperation With China

    The two countries signed an agreement boosting bilateral cooperation back in November 2016, specifically in the military sphere, as part of a wider effort to develop closer ties between the two nations.

    Iranian Navy Commodore Hossein Khanzadi, who is currently in Beijing at the invitation of the country's Navy Commander, Shen Jinlong, has stated that the two states can develop deeper cooperation in the naval sphere, Tasnim news agency reported.

    "There are very good capacities for military cooperation between the navies of the two countries and we hope that this trip will lead to many achievements in this regard", he said.

    Iranian workers walk at a unit of South Pars Gas field in Asalouyeh Seaport, north of Persian Gulf, Iran November 19, 2015
    © REUTERS / Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
    China's CNPC Replaces France's Total in Iranian Gas Project Amid US Sanctions

    Khanzadi reportedly considered increasing cooperation between Iran and China at sea, in education, and in various technical military spheres.

    The two countries have long been close partners in various fields, including the military. Many types of domestically-produced Iranian weaponry, such as air defence systems, naval missiles, armoured vehicles, artillery and small arms, are based on Chinese models. The two signed an agreement to boost defence cooperation in November 2016.

    READ MORE: US Losing Global Leadership Role to Russia, China and Iran, German Media Claims

    The two states also have close ties in the energy sphere despite US sanctions, imposed by Washington in November 2018 on Tehran. China's CNPC recently replaced French energy company Total in an Iranian gas project, after the latter left due to US sanctions.

