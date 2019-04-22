Russia to Conduct Observation Flight Over US Territory April 22-27

The flight of the Russian TU-214ON aircraft will be carried out within the international Treaty on Open Skies, the newspaper added, citing the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's national center for nuclear threat reduction, Sergei Ryzhkov.
READ MORE: Russia to Conduct Observation Flight Over Belgium, Netherlands Next Week
The flight route has been coordinated with the United States, and US experts on board of Russian aircraft will control the use of surveillance equipment and compliance with the provisions of the treaty, the newspaper added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)