Russia to Conduct Observation Flight Over US Territory April 22-27

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of Russian military observers will conduct an observation flight over US territory April 22-27, the official newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces, Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star), reported on Monday.

The flight of the Russian TU-214ON aircraft will be carried out within the international Treaty on Open Skies, the newspaper added, citing the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's national center for nuclear threat reduction, Sergei Ryzhkov.

The aircraft will depart from the US-based Rosecrans Memorial Airport in the US state of Missouri. The maximum flight distance will be up to 4,800 kilometers (2,982 miles).

The flight route has been coordinated with the United States, and US experts on board of Russian aircraft will control the use of surveillance equipment and compliance with the provisions of the treaty, the newspaper added.