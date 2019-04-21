Register
15:28 GMT +321 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, departs Hong Kong

    China to Display New and Upgraded Naval Vessels Amid S China Sea Tensions

    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Over the past couple of years, Beijing has announced the launch of several new military vessels, as well as upgrades of ones already in service amid ongoing tensions with the US over the status of the disputed South China Sea.

    The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is planning to showcase its top tier vessels along with the newest additions to the fleet during a military parade set to take place between 22 and 25 April, Chinese Vice-Admiral Qiu Yanpeng said on Saturday.

    "At this naval parade the PLA Navy ships and aircraft to be revealed are the Liaoning aircraft carrier, new types of nuclear submarines, new types of destroyers, as well as fighter aircraft. Some ships will be revealed for the first time", Qiu said.

    READ MORE: Chinese Navy Gets First State-of-the-Art Guided Missile Destroyer

    The commander noted that a number of states were invited to the parade, which is intended to show that "the Chinese Navy has always been a peaceful force and will not pose a threat to any country".

    "The Chinese Navy has not brought war, turmoil or uneasiness to any part of the world. It has always understood peace, cherished peace and defended peace", he said.

    December 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific
    © AFP 2019 / STR
    China's Third Aircraft Carrier Could Set Sail Sometime in 2023 (PHOTOS)

    Earlier, naval analyst Li Jie told the South China Morning Post that along with the Liaoning, the first Type 001A aircraft carrier could be shown at the parade. While the Liaoning was based on an unfinished Russian Kuznetsov-class carrier, Type 001A was built domestically. The Liaoning, meanwhile, has recently undergone massive modifications, including to its superstructure.

    Apart from carriers, the PLAN could showcase its newest 10,000-tonne Type 055 missile destroyers, which are capable of carrying some 120 missiles of various types, including surface-to-air, anti-ship, and anti-submarine missiles, as well as long-range cruise missiles. Type 075 amphibious ships might also participate in the event.

    READ MORE: China Planning to Deploy Large Unmanned AI Submarines by 2020s

    The parade is set to be held amid ongoing tensions between China and the US over the disputed South China Sea. Several states in the region claim sovereignty over its waters and islands, but Beijing currently controls most of the area. Washington doesn't have any claims in the region, but regularly sends its naval vessels there in acts that Beijing has dubbed "provocations".

    Related:

    Absence at PLA Parade Will Prevent US From Learning About Chinese Navy - Experts
    Trump Administration to Snub China Navy 70th Anniversary Commemorations
    Admiral Accuses Beijing of Militarising S China Sea After US Naval Encroachment
    China Denounces US Freedom of Navigation Talk as ‘Pretext to Provocative Moves’
    Russia, China to Conduct Joint Naval Drills in Late April-Early May – Statement
    Chinese Man Sentenced to Prison for Taking Photos of US Naval Base (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    parade, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), South China Sea, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees of Observation Deck in Moscow City PANORAMA360
    Looking for Something Breath-taking? Find it at Moscow City's Observation Deck
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse