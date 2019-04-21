UK Royal Navy Reconnaisance Ship Enters Black Sea (PHOTOS)

US Envoy to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison has previously stated that Washington was working on a package of measures that included air surveillance and more ships from the alliance going to the Black Sea.

The British Royal Navy's HMS Echo entered the Black Sea on Sunday, according to the portal Bosphorus Observer, which monitors vessels that go through the Bosphorus.

According to the British authorities, the ship has been deployed to the region in order to participate in a freedom of navigation manoeuvre.

Freedom of Navigation in the Black Sea: Built by Appledore Shipbuilders in Bideford, Devonport based Echo class @HMS_Echo is armed with 20mm, Mk44 7.62mm guns. H87 transited Bosphorus & entered BlackSea at 18:15Z. She can remain there for 21 days according to Montreux Treaty.

The vessel, equipped with two Oerlikon 20 mm cannons and tree miniguns, can provide almost real-time tailored environmental information.

Earlier in April, NATO countries conducted military drills in the Black Sea. After the Russian fleet carried out its own training in response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko warned that increased NATO activities in the area heightens risks to security in the region.