Register
03:22 GMT +321 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    From left, National Security Adviser John Bolton, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and President Donald Trump

    Pompeo Not ‘Mature,’ Bolton ‘Dim-Sighted,’ DPRK Lambasts Top US Trump Picks

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    120

    In its second scathing critique of a high-ranking US figure in less than a week, Pyongyang has described demands by the US national security adviser, John Bolton, for proofs that North Korea is in the process of denuclearization as “nonsense.”

    US and Cuban flags are seen on the balcony of a restaurant in downtown Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Enrique De La Osa
    Prof on US Cuba Policy: 'Very Unpredictable' Strategy of Regime Change
    Bolton's call for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to offer proofs that Pyongyang leadership is in the process of taking apart its nuclear arsenal were characterized as "nonsense" by the nation's vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, on Saturday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    After US President Donald Trump hinted that he was interested in a third summit with DPRK leader Kim Jong-un, Bolton — a Trump appointee — declared that prior to any meeting between the two heads of state there must first be "a real indication from North Korea that they've made the strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons," cited by Bloomberg.

    DPRK vice foreign minister Choe took Bolton to task for his demands, according to reports.

    "Bolton, national security adviser of the White House, in an interview with Bloomberg, showed above himself by saying such a nonsense," noted Choe to KCNA on Saturday.

    American actor, film director and producer Robert De Niro opens Nobu Crocus City restaurant in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Robert De Niro Slams Trump as ‘Wannabe Gangster’ and ‘Total Loser’
    "Bolton's remarks make me wonder whether they sprang out of incomprehension of the intentions of the top leaders of the DPRK and the US or whether he was just trying to talk with a certain sense of humor for his part, with its own deviation," Choe remarked.

    "All things considered, his word has no charm in it and he looks dim-sighted to me," she added, cited by Reuters.

    In commenting on Bolton's statement, DPRK vice minister Choe also avowed that no good could come of the former's demands as long as the US continued "to throw away such remarks devoid of discretion and reason."

    Pyongyang also noted on Thursday that, alongside Bolton, the nation would no longer discuss matters of state with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — another Trump appointee — suggesting that the former CIA director should be replaced by a ‘mature' diplomat, according to Reuters.

    The warning against Pompeo by the DPRK came hours after Pyongyang announced that it had restarted its nuclear weapons program for the first time since the second round of talks between Kim and Trump fell apart on February 27.

    Related:

    Venezuelan Defence Min Says Has Been Receiving Messages From Bolton - Report
    Bolton, After Meeting Brazil’s Defense Chief, Says ‘Maduro's Days Numbered’
    North Korea Demands Pompeo's Removal From Nuclear Talks With US
    Moscow Slams Pompeo's Claims About Russia's "Intervention in Venezuela"
    China Slams Pompeo for Claiming Its Friendship With Latin America is 'Pretended'
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, denuclearization, bad diplomacy, tit-for-tat, U.S. Department of State, White House, Choe Son Hui, Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Trump, Kim Jong-un, United States, Pyongyang, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees of Observation Deck in Moscow City PANORAMA360
    Looking for Something Breath-taking? Find it at Moscow City's Observation Deck
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse