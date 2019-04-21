Register
    a doctor checks a two-month-old infant suffering from a cholera infection, at Al-Sabeen hospital, in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 30, 2019

    ‘Massive Resurgence’ in Yemen Child Cholera Outbreak as Riyadh Steps Up Attacks

    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Military & Intelligence
    According to reports coming out of war-torn Yemen, a minimum of one-third of cholera cases reported in a new outbreak of the deadly disease are children under the age of five.

    The Critical Hour
    Yemen War Resolution Vetoed, Continuing US Military Assistance
    Charity organization Oxfam has released information detailing that Yemen is at risk of a "massive resurgence" of cholera, as an estimated 195,000 cases have been currently reported for 2019 alone.

    "Fears that the world's worst cholera outbreak could be set for a massive resurgence are growing," noted the Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (Oxfam) relief organization on Thursday.

    Aid agencies and medical outreach groups are struggling to reach those in need, the politically-neutral relief agency reported, even as a Saudi-led military coalition stocked with the most recent US weapons continued attacking an armed Houthi resistance force in the country.

    Aid agencies in Yemen, the poorest nation in the Middle East, are suffering from "fighting and restraints on access, including checkpoints and permit requirements imposed by the warring parties," reported Oxfam, cited by France24.com.

    A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed during recent battles between Houthi fighters and pro-government fighters, on the first day of a 48-hour ceasefire in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen.
    © REUTERS / Anees Mahyoub
    Trump Likely Driven by Financial Interest in Vetoing Bill Against Yemen Involvement - NGO
    The upcoming rainy season is predicted to make conditions worse for the spread of the deadly disease.

    A waterborne bacterial infection, cholera in Yemen has killed over 3,000 since 2016, according to multiple reports.

    Following two years after the nation's worst cholera outbreak, the new spike is concentrated primarily in hard-to-reach combat zones, according to UN humanitarian coordination office OCHA.

    At least 10,000 are reportedly dead — although that number is widely disputed as being far too low — and millions have been displaced since Saudi Arabia and its allies invaded Yemen in 2015 at the behest of it's exiled leader, Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is currently living in Riyadh, according to reports. 

