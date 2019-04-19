Register
10:09 GMT +319 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35

    Turkey Insists It Will Remain Part of F-35 Programme Despite US Threats

    © REUTERS /
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 15

    The United States has repeatedly warned of possible sanctions against Turkey under the 2017 Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), including halting the deliveries of F-35 fighter jets, if Ankara goes ahead with the purchase of S-400 air defence systems from Russia.

    Following a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin told reporters that Turkey would not be removed from the F-35 programme despite US threats to do so if Ankara does not abandon its S-400 deal with Russia.

    "Turkey is and will continue to be a partner of F-35 technology. We are not just a client or buyer of F-35s", he said.

    READ MORE: Ankara Warns F-35 Programme Will be 'Damaged' If US Excludes Turkey

    Earlier this week, Kalin warned that Ankara's exclusion from the fighter jet project would have a negative impact on the programme overall:

    "Turkey's removal from the F-35 programme will not be a punishment for Turkey, it will damage the programme [itself]. Rather than using language of threats from sanctions against Turkey, I think the people here in Congress, as well as this administration should understand Turkey's security concerns", Kalin stated, adding that he didn't believe that Washington could "afford to lose Turkey" as a partner.

    He continued by stressing that Ankara's "dialogue with Russia" and its decision to acquire its S-400s "does not target a third country": "We are a member of NATO. We value our strategic partnership with the United States", he concluded.

    READ MORE: US-Turkey F-35 Row Over S-400s: Is Erdogan Checking Trump, NATO's Strength?

    On 1 April, the US Department of Defence announced that it had halted its delivery of F-35 fighter jet parts to Turkey and that it's looking for secondary sources of supply for Turkish-produced parts:

    "The United States has been clear that Turkey's acquisition of the S-400 is unacceptable. Therefore, the DoD has initiated steps necessary to ensure prudent programme planning and resiliency of the F-35 supply chain. Secondary sources of supply for Turkish-produced parts are now in development. […] Until they forgo delivery of the S-400, the United States has suspended deliveries and activities associated with the stand-up of Turkey's F-35 operational capability. Should Turkey procure the S-400, their continued participation in the F-35 program is at risk", the Pentagon announced.

    In the meantime, the US Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees once again warned of looming sanctions on Turkey last week and called on Ankara to make a choice.

    “By the end of the year, Turkey will have either F-35 advanced fighter aircraft on its soil or a Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defence system. It will not have both”, Republican Senators Jim Risch and Jim Inhofe, along with Democratic lawmakers Bob Menendez and Jack Reed, wrote in a New York Times article.

    The US has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey in the framework of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a 2017 law drafted in response to Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election, if Turkey acquires Russian air defences.

    READ MORE: US Stops Supply of F-35 Parts to Turkey Amid Plans to Buy S-400

    Washington has long been concerned by the possibility of Ankara procuring S-400s along with F-35s, with the Pentagon worrying that it would allegedly give Russian experts key insights into confidential data related to the fighter jet's technology.

    Related:

    Turkey Ready to Adjust S-400 Parameters If US Proves They're 'Threat'
    US-Turkey Deadlock Over Ankara’s S-400 Deal Shows No Sign of Resolution – Report
    Turkey Agrees Not to Integrate S-400 With NATO Systems - Defence Minister
    Turkish Minister on US Visit: Trump Showed 'Reasonable Approach' to S-400 Issue
    US Ready to Disclose Top-Secret F-35 Info to Japan – Report
    F-35 Parts Suppliers Moved to Long-Term Contracts to Reduce Costs - Producer
    SECRET F-35 Tech Will Be Compromised Should Turkey Buy S-400, US Media Claims
    Turkey Hints It May Find Russian Substitute for F-35 Jets If US Halts Deliveries
    Japan Searches for Crashed F-35 Jet Underwater to Recover Debris ASAP
    Tags:
    programme, S-400 deal, S-400, F-35, fighter jet, air defense, Pentagon, warning, threats, purchase, aircraft, sanctions, NATO, Ibrahim Kalin, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Troitsky Monastery on Fire
    Paradise and Inferno: Holy Places All Over the World That Were Tested by Fire
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse