Register
14:23 GMT +318 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    IJT on ground

    India Resumes Flight Testing of HJT36 Intermediate Jet Trainer Amid Shortage

    © Photo : HAL
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Flight testing of the intermediate jet trainer, designed and developed by government-owned and run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the stage-II training of the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots, was suspended after the aircraft encountered problems during spin test flights in 2016.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Flight testing of India's modified HJT36 intermediate jet trainer (IJT), which was considered almost dead by the government a few months back, was restarted this week by state-owned aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

    "The flight was flawless and its success is an important step towards the IJT programme," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

    READ MORE: India to Purchase 21 Russian MiG-29 Jets to Improve Air Combat Strength — Report

    The flight testing of the HJT36, designed and developed by HAL for the stage-II training of IAF pilots, was suspended after the aircraft encountered problems during spin test flights in 2016. However, the successful flight on Wednesday has come as a boost for the IAF, which is facing a dire shortfall of such trainer jets.

    "Design and Development project is yet to be completed due to HAL's inability to resolve the critical design issues related to Spin/ Stall characteristics of IJT. A case is being taken up for foreclosure of the program," the Indian Defence Ministry told a parliamentary committee in January this year.

    Indian Air Force ground crew work on a BAE Systems Hawk Mk 132 advanced jet trainer aircraft at the Bidar Air Force Station in Karnataka state. (File)
    © AFP 2019 / NOAH SEELAM
    HAL-BAE’s 5th Generation Fighter Aircraft Trainer Takes Maiden Flight
    The design and development project was sanctioned by New Delhi in 1999 and the contract was signed with HAL to supply 12 limited series production (LSP) aircraft in 2005 and 73 series production (SP) aircraft in 2010.

    READ MORE: Indian Air Force Lost Seven Warplanes Since Beginning of 2019 — Reports

    The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence said it was "perturbed to note that due to non-availability of IJT and failure on the part of HAL to deliver the same, despite being in the process since 1999, the IAF has had to modify their training programme from a ‘three level approach' to two levels. This is indicative of an unsavoury state of affairs."

    The parliamentary committee also said that it fails to understand how the IAF will manage to continue with the two level training pattern with such a scarcity of first level trainer aircraft. The IAF has 310 trainer aircraft — over 100 fewer than the sanctioned strength of 432.

    Related:

    Indian Navy Pushes HAL for Unmanned Helicopters to Keep an Eye on China
    India’s HAL Powers to Highest Ever Turnover of $ 2.62 Billion
    HAL-BAE Starts Most Lethal Upgrade of Hawk Trainers to Combat Aircraft
    Indian HAL-Built Su-30MKI Crashes During Pre-Delivery Test Flight (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    successful test, trainer, jet, restart, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Troitsky Monastery on Fire
    Paradise and Inferno: Holy Places All Over the World That Were Tested by Fire
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse