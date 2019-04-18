Russian Ships Keep Watch on NATO Naval Group in Baltic Sea - Defence Ministry

"On April 18, a NATO naval group, consisting of the USS destroyer Gravely, frigates K. Pulaski of the Polish Navy, Gokova of the Turkish Navy and Juan de Bourbon of the Spanish Navy, has entered the Baltic Sea waters," the Russian National Defence Control Center said.
Earlier, Russian Defence Ministry said that the Black Sea Fleet was continuously tracking the US Ross destroyer that entered the Black Sea waters on 14 April.
