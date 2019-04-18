Russian Ships Keep Watch on NATO Naval Group in Baltic Sea - Defence Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ships of the Russian Baltic Fleet are tracking the activity of NATO's naval group that has entered the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said Thursday.

"On April 18, a NATO naval group, consisting of the USS destroyer Gravely, frigates K. Pulaski of the Polish Navy, Gokova of the Turkish Navy and Juan de Bourbon of the Spanish Navy, has entered the Baltic Sea waters," the Russian National Defence Control Center said.

In order to promptly respond to possible abnormal situations in the Baltic Sea area, the forces of the Russian Baltic Fleet have been alerted to monitor the actions of the NATO ships, the ministry added.

Earlier, Russian Defence Ministry said that the Black Sea Fleet was continuously tracking the US Ross destroyer that entered the Black Sea waters on 14 April.