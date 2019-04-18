Iraqi Air Force Flies First Ever F-16 Combat Sortie Alongside Coalition Aircraft

"The sortie represents a milestone as the Global Coalition Against Daesh* continues to work by, with and through the Iraqi Security Forces to build Iraqi airpower through Security Forces Advisement," the release said.
The US-led coalition against Daesh is attempting to create a sustainable Iraqi Security Force that can secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting defeat of the terror group, the release added.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.
