Iraqi Air Force Flies First Ever F-16 Combat Sortie Alongside Coalition Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An Iraqi pilot flew an F-16 fighter jet in the nation’s first combat sortie in a defensive mission above the Iraqi-Syrian border this week alongside other coalition aircraft, US Central Command’s (CENTCOM) Operation Inherent Resolve disclosed in a press release on Wednesday.

"The sortie represents a milestone as the Global Coalition Against Daesh* continues to work by, with and through the Iraqi Security Forces to build Iraqi airpower through Security Forces Advisement," the release said.

© AFP 2019 / SAM YEH Taiwan Expects to Hear Back From US About Buying Advanced F-16 Jets in July

This marks the first time Iraqi Air Force fighter aircraft have flown a combat sortie alongside Coalition aircraft, the release said.

READ MORE: Pentagon Approves $500Mln to Train Taiwanese F-16 Fighter Pilots

The US-led coalition against Daesh is attempting to create a sustainable Iraqi Security Force that can secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting defeat of the terror group, the release added.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.