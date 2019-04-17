Register
23:21 GMT +317 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the 17th Fires Brigade from Ft. Lewis fire two High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rockets simultaneously in a training exercise at Yakima Training Center Nov. 1, 2007 in Yakima, Wash.

    US Army Seeks New Weapons for ‘High Intensity’ Battles

    © AP Photo / The News Tribune, Peter Haley
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    225

    The US Army’s chief laid out a weapons wishlist to reporters Tuesday, noting the service sought to cancel dozens of programs it says are “not as relevant” to current US strategy and requesting new ones better catered to the Pentagon’s primary concern of “inter-state strategic competition” with Russia and China.

    During a Tuesday roundtable, US Secretary of the Army Mark Esper told reporters that last year's National Defense Strategy (NDS) had changed the Army's priorities enough for it to make substantial adjustments to its planned weapons programs.

    A US Air Force B-52 bomber returning from a mission over Iraq is refueling from a KC-10 plane over the Black Sea, in this Friday, March 28, 2003 photo
    © AP Photo / Jockel Finck
    Pentagon to Audit Air Refueling Ops by Its ‘Grossly Over-Extended’ Military Machine

    Esper said that vehicles like the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), which was slated to replace the ubiquitous Hummvee, "were, in many ways, designed for a different conflict. It doesn't mean we won't use them in future conflicts, but now my emphasis has to be rebuilding my armor, rebuilding my fighting vehicles, having aircraft that can penetrate Russian and Chinese air defenses and shoot down Russian and Chinese drones and missiles and helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft."

    Back in February 2018, the Pentagon's reevaluation of its global strategy concluded in the NDS that "inter-state strategic competition, not terrorism, is now the primary concern in US national security." The Pentagon's Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), released at the same time, described the geopolitical situation as a "return to Great Power competition."

    The new disposition has opened the door for the Pentagon to begin a vast new array of weapons programs, including the W76-2, a low-yield nuclear weapon designed to be more politically palatable to use in a conflict, Sputnik reported.

    Esper's comments further that development, with the Army chief saying Tuesday that what he needed was heavy weapons such as long-range artillery, attack and reconnaissance aircraft, air and missile defenses and command-and-control networks, Defense One reported.

    In this file photo taken on December 30, 2018, shows a line of US military vehicles in Syria's northern city of Manbij
    © AFP 2019 / Delil SOULEIMAN
    US ‘Won Two World Wars’, Now Losing Military Supremacy – Senate Committee Head

    "What I don't have right now is an attack/reconnaissance aircraft," Esper told reporters. "That's what I need to penetrate Russian or Chinese air defenses. I'm not going to do that with a CH-47" Chinook heavy lift helicopter, which the secretary announced last week would skip its next round of upgrades as part of the cuts. Senior Army leaders slashed a total of 93 programs from the next five years' budgets — that's on top of the 186 programs slashed last year to free up $25 billion for new programs.

    At the top of Esper's list is the Long-Range Precision Fires (LRPF) missile, a weapon in development since 2017 that the secretary hopes to use "to hold at bay Chinese ships." Sputnik reported the LRPF is designed to be deployed from the MLRS or HIMARS mobile rocket launch systems and will have "deep strike capability" that can "reach farther than 300 kilometers (186 miles)," according to an Army info sheet.

    The LRPF is just one of many weapons under Pentagon development that push the limits of the newly discarded Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. When the US Army released its Fiscal Year 2020 budget last month, numerous land-based weapons with ranges banned by the treaty were found on the books, Sputnik reported, including a cruise missile with a range of roughly 600 miles, which the Pentagon will test in August, and an intermediate-range ballistic missile with a range of between 1,800 and 2,500 miles, which will be test fired in November, Sputnik reported.

    US predator drone unleashing the hellfire missile. This weapon deployed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Pentagon has killed thousands. The Obama administration has increased its usage in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.
    © Flickr/ Abayomi Azikiwe
    ‘Zero Casualties’ No More: US AFRICOM Admits to Killing Civilians in Somalia

    Inside Defense reported that the US Army wants to spend $900 million over the next five budget cycles to develop a "mobile medium-range missile" (MMRM) project that will use "non-traditional" acquisition rules to address an "extremely high-risk capability gap."

    Defense News notes the MMRM's development is "in response to a need in the Indo-Pacific area of operations to address a medium-range (1,000-kilometer) gap in capability there," which is roughly 620 miles. Details at this point are slim, but the budget documents expect the weapon to be ready by the end of FY 2024.

    Incidentally, it was at a Hawaii meeting with US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) leadership that Esper spoke of the LRPF's anti-ship value, the results of which the Army chief reviewed with reporters at the Pentagon Tuesday, according to Defense News.

    Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey told Sputnik Wednesday that "the gradual privatization of military equipment and operations over the last 50 years has caused a significant shift in how the US military operates and spends money."

    In this image provided by the US Air Force, a US Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright of Lyons, Ga., late Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, upon arrival at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Ga., was one of four US troops and four Niger forces killed in an ambush by dozens of Islamic extremists on a joint patrol of American and Niger Force.
    © AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Aaron J. Jenne/U.S. Air Force
    Pentagon Opens New Probe into Senior Officers’ Culpability in 2017 Niger Ambush

    "When private companies get involved, profit becomes prioritized over national security or the responsible handling of public funds," he said. "It is for this reason that we are considering a military conflict with China and Russia, which would be catastrophic for human life on planet earth. However, such a war would be extremely profitable for companies such as Raytheon and Boeing. Additionally, the US government guarantees profits to private military contractors as a percentage. So, for example, they might guarantee a 5 percent profit rate above costs to a private military contractor which only incentivizes the contractor to charge as much overhead as possible."

    However, Sankey cautioned not to overstate the power of defense contractors.

    "US foreign policy is deeply committed to the preservation and expansion of its empire through the military. This is the backbone of our control over our ‘allies' and essential to their ability to colonize and extract wealth from other countries deemed to be a threat. If private military contractors were not able to further this foreign policy, they would cease receiving their billions of dollars from the State Department. So this relationship benefits both parties, the enrichment of the war makers and the expansion of US empire," Sankey said.

    Related:

    Pentagon Has Run Dozens of SECRET Ops Across Africa, Report REVEALS
    Pentagon Mulling New Venezuela Options to Deter Russia, China & Cuba – Report
    Pentagon Approves $500Mln to Train Taiwanese F-16 Fighter Pilots
    Tags:
    military contractors, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), long-range missiles, budget cuts, weapons program, Nuclear Posture Review, US National Defense Strategy, Pentagon, US Army, Daniel Sankey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees Participate in Largest Descent From Mountains Wearing Swimsuits During GrelkaFest
    Snow, Sun and Bikinis: When Siberia Transforms Into Northern 'Ibiza'
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse