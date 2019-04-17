Register
14:11 GMT +317 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Marine Lizard stealth drone

    China Unveils 'Marine Lizard' Amphibious Assault Drone Amid S China Sea Tensions

    © Photo : CSIC
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 50

    The stealthy vessel, named the 'Marine Lizard', has a maximum range of 1,200 km, a maximum speed of up to 50 knots, and can be controlled remotely via satellites, according to its creators.

    The first production Marine Lizard amphibious assault drone boat was delivered to the military last week, the Global Times has reported, citing the vessel's developers.

    Created by the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group, a subsidiary of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, the 12-metre-long vessel, powered by a twin diesel hydro jet, can be used as part of a combat triad working in conjunction with aerial drones and other vessels, and can swarm enemy targets following pre-attack softening by artillery and airstrikes, an unnamed expert speaking to the Global Times said.

    China's amphibious ship Jinggangshan is seen during a coordination training with a hovercraft in waters near south China's Hainan Province in the South China Sea.
    © AP Photo / Xinhua, Gan Jun
    Philippines Warns Beijing Against 'Irritant' Acts in S China Sea Threatening Bilateral Ties
    Equipped with a modern electro-optical system, radar, and China's domestically created BeiDou satnav system, the 14.7 tonne vessel, featuring an aluminium alloy plate-based hull, is armed with two machine guns and a vertical launch system that can be fitted with both anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles.

    Under the hull are four electric-powered caterpillar tracks, which enable the vessel to accelerate to about 20 km per hour on land, with higher land speeds said to be possible if larger tracks are installed.

    According to Global Times' expert, the Marine Lizard's ability to operate autonomously makes it ideal for amphibious assault operations, with the vehicle capable of reconnoitering enemy strongpoints and providing suppressing fire as troops follow from a safe distance to reduce casualties.

    Local media noted that in addition to amphibious assault, the vessel is also an ideal option for coastal defence, since it is designed to be able to remain in hibernation mode on an uninhabited island for up to eight months at a time before being activated remotely for patrol or combat operations.

    Taiwan Navy's Perry-class frigate launches an ASROC (anti-submarine rocket) during the annual Han Kuang military exercises.
    © AP Photo / Wally Santana
    Taiwan to Spend Billions on Bulking Up Island’s Defenses Amid China Tensions
    Developers say the drone boat will be made available for export.

    A prototype of the Marine Lizard was first unveiled at the 2018 China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition.

    China has laid claim to large portions of the South China Sea, a strategic waterway rich in fishing and energy resources through which some $3.4 trillion in trade passes each year. Other countries in the region, including Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, and the Philippines, as well as Taiwan, have established competing claims over portions of the maritime area.

    The US has repeatedly rejected Chinese claims over the territory and carries out regular 'freedom of navigation' missions through the region which Beijing has decried as a violation of Chinese sovereignty. China responded by reclaiming many reefs in the area through dredging operations and the creation of artificial islands. The South China Sea dispute has become a major source of tension between Washington and Beijing.

    Related:

    Israel to Try to Play Both Sides of Fence - Prof on US Demand to Cut China Ties
    Pentagon Mulling New Venezuela Options to Deter Russia, China & Cuba – Report
    Jimmy Carter Explains Why China is Ahead of US 'In Almost Every Conceivable Way'
    Taiwan to Spend Billions on Bulking Up Island’s Defenses Amid China Tensions
    Philippines 'Never Shelved' Anti-China UN Ruling on S China Sea
    Disputed Drilling: Beijing Announces First South China Sea Deepwater LNG Site
    Philippines Warns Beijing Against 'Irritant' Acts in S China Sea
    Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Enters South China Sea
    Tags:
    amphibious assault ship, drone, Marine Lizard, Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fire Destroys Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Fire Devastates France's Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Viewer's Remorse
    Viewer’s Remorse
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse