Turkey Ready to Adjust S-400 Parameters If US Proves They're 'Threat'

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey may adjust technical parameters of the S-400 air defence systems bought from Russia if the United States proves alleged risks that the complexes pose to the US military facilities, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Tuesday.

"S-400 will most likely be set to protect Turkey's strategic cities and facilities near Istanbul and Ankara. At the same time, the F-35 aircraft will be stationed at the air base in Malatya. These cities are located far from each other. If the US side proves the existence of a threat, we will make changes to the parameters of the S-400 systems," the minister said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

The statement came in wake of the visit by the Turkish finance minister to Washington, during which the issue was brought up. According to Minister Berat Albayrak, US President Donald Trump demonstrates a reasonable attitude toward Ankara's purchases of Russian S-400.

Earlier, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that Russian S-400 air defence systems will not be integrated into any active NATO military systems.

The US has repeatedly voiced concern over its NATO ally's deal with Russia, threatening with sanctions. In April, the Pentagon announced that Washington halted deliveries and activities with Turkey on F-35 fighter jet program over Ankara's decision to buy S-400 air defense systems.

In December 2017, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 air defence systems to Ankara. The Russian-Turkish cooperation on S-400 deliveries has been criticised by NATO and the United States, which have cited security concerns and the inability of integration between S-400 and NATO's air defence systems.

Ankara, for its part, has said that the purchasing of military equipment is its sovereign affair and ruled out the possibility of abandoning the deal with Moscow.