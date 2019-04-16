Pentagon Approves $500Mln to Train Taiwanese F-16 Fighter Pilots

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to TECRO in the United States for the continuation of a pilot training program and maintenance/logistics support for F-16 aircraft currently at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona for an estimated cost of $500 million," the release said on Monday.
TECR0 is responsible for maintaining bilateral relations between Taiwan and the United States.
In February, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence requested new and advanced fighter jets in order to "demonstrate our determination and ability to defend ourselves," Taiwan Deputy Defence Minister Shen Yi-ming told reporters at the time, resulting in an outcry from Beijing.
