Register
12:48 GMT +315 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cruise missile Nirbhay

    India Successfully Test Fires Nirbhay Intermediate-Range Subsonic Cruise Missile

    © Photo: defenceforumindia.com
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The air-launched version of the missile is likely to begin trials in 2021. The Indian Navy is requesting that the Nirbhay have a range of at least 1,500 km; its current reported range is 1,000 km.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): After two back-to-back failures, India successfully conducted a developmental trial of the intermediate range (1,000km) Nirbhay missile from a defence facility off the coast of the state of Odisha on Monday afternoon. The subsonic land-attack cruise missile features terrain hugging (30m AGL) capabilities and is being developed to supplement its supersonic Brahmos missile, which it jointly developed with Russia. 

    READ MORE: India Conducts Twin Tests of Fire & Forget Anti-Tank Missile Near Pak Border

    India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C38, carrying Cartosat-2 and 30 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, June 23, 2017
    © REUTERS / P. Ravikumar
    India Launches Military Surveillance Satellite to Track Enemy Radar (VIDEO)
    This was the sixth test of the weapon, which is the first long-range cruise missile designed and developed by India. Three of the test launches ended in failure; the missiles had to be destroyed in mid-air after deviating from their course. The missile has the capability to cruise at 0.7 Mach, at altitudes as low as 100 m. 

    "The missile was fired for a shorter range. The mission was excellent," a defence official said after the test.

    The missile is powered by Russian NPO Saturn 36MT mini turbofan engines, which may be replaced with Indian-developed engines at a later stage.

    READ MORE: India Successfully Test Fires Multi-Barrel Guided Rocket Pinaka Near Pak Border

    The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) plans to develop land, aircraft, ship, and submarine-launched versions of the Nirbhay cruise missile. Sources told Sputnik that last year in January, the Indian Air Force (IAF) officially expressed interest in an air-launched version of the Nirbhay for air-to-ground use by its Su-30 MKI jets. The air-launched version of the missile is likely to begin trial from 2021. The Indian Navy is requesting that the Nirbhay have a range of at least 1,500 km.

    Related:

    India Reveals How its Su-30 'Defeated' F-16's Missile in Dogfight With Pakistan
    Pakistani Fighter Jet Test-Fires 'Smart' Missile Amid Escalation With India
    India Conducts Twin Tests of Fire & Forget Anti-Tank Missile Near Pak Border
    India, Pakistan Planned Missile Strikes on Each Other During Standoff – Report
    Tags:
    missile tests, Indigenous, long range, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, Who's the Fairest of All? Miss Russia 2019 Finals
    Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, Who's the Fairest of All? Miss Russia 2019 Finals
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse