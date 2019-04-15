Register
05:07 GMT +315 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Россия-НАТО

    US Military, Lawmakers Say Communication with Russia Needed to Avert Nuclear War

    © Сollage by RIA Novosti.
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to a number of military officials, politicians and experts, a lack of communication between Moscow and Washington could potentially devolve into a nuclear conflict.

    A number of US military officials have called for better communication with Russia over fears that a lack thereof could result in a military conflict that can lead to a nuclear exchange.

    "During the Cold War, we understood each other's signals. We talked," said US Army General Curtis Scaparrotti, outgoing NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe. "I'm concerned that we don't know them as well today."

    According to Scaparrotti, much more intensive communication with Russia is needed. He personally met with the Russian chief of general staff, General Valery Gerasimov, only twice but had a number of phone conversations during his service.

    "I personally think communication is a very important part of deterrence," Scaparrotti said in an interview published Sunday, pointing toward the concept that adversaries who know each other's capabilities and intentions are less likely to enter into direct conflict. "So, I think we should have more communication with Russia. It would ensure that we understand each other and why we are doing what we're doing."

    Personnel near an S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon system during the combat duty drills of the surface to air-misile regiment in the Moscow Region.
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    S-400 Boosts Turkey's Position in Mediterranean in NATO Nightmare - German Media
    Scaparotti's ideas are mirrored by those of James Stavridis, a retired Navy general who was also NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe between 2009-2013. While saying that the West must confront Russia when necessary, he also called for increased communication between the two nations. According to Stavridis, there is a room for cooperation between the two militaries, including on issues related to the Arctic region and on arms control.

    "We are in danger of stumbling backward into a Cold War that is to no one's advantage," Stavridis said in an email to AP. "Without steady, political-level engagement between the defence establishments, the risk of a true new Cold War rises steadily."

    Sam Nunn, a former Georgia Democratic Senator, noted that dialogue with Russia is too important to set aside, even if such dialogue raises domestic political controversy.

    "You can't call time out," he said "The nuclear issues go on, and they're getting more dangerous."

    Black Sea Navy Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla took part in Kavkaz-2016' strategic troops exercise
    © Sputnik / Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Russian Navy Conducted Black Sea Training Amid NATO Naval Exercise in Same Area - Statement
    Nunn, along with former Secretary of State George Shultz and former Defence Secretary William Perry, co-wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed Thursday saying that the US must "re-engage with Russia" to ensure nuclear weapons do not spread and are never used again.

    "A bold policy shift is needed to support a strategic re-engagement with Russia and walk back from this perilous precipice. Otherwise, our nations may soon be entrenched in a nuclear standoff more precarious, disorienting and economically costly than the Cold War," the trio wrote.

    These sentiments are supported by the Euro-Atlantic Security Leadership Group, a team of security experts and former officials.

    "The risks of mutual misunderstanding and unintended signals that stem from an absence of dialogue relating to crisis management […] are real," the group noted in a February statement. According to the group, poor communication could result in a conventional war between Russia and the US and, in a worst-case scenario, a "potential for nuclear threats, or even nuclear use, where millions could be killed in minutes."

    Whisky
    CC0 / Pixabay
    US Military Personnel Heaviest Drinkers By Profession - Study
    Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, however, believes that the current level of communication is enough to avert the "risk of miscalculation."

    "I'm satisfied right now with our military-to-military communication to maintain a degree of transparency that mitigates the risk of miscalculation," he said Friday. "I think we have a framework within to manage a crisis, should one occur, at the senior military-to-military level."

    He added that he speaks with General Gerasimov, his Russian counterpart, regularly and noted that the two militaries make contact on other levels as well.

    Moscow, in the meantime, remains open for talks. Reacting to NATO's 70th anniversary celebration, Russia issued a statement saying that it remains open for "interaction aimed at de-escalating tension, restoring mutual trust, preventing any misinterpretations of one another's intentions, and reducing the risk of dangerous incidents."

    Related:

    Russia Will React ‘Accordingly’ to NATO Activity in Black Sea – Deputy FM
    Canadian MP Calls on NATO to Send More Subs to Black Sea
    Egypt Pulls Out of US-led ‘Arab NATO’ Initiative – Report
    NATO Jets Scrambled to Intercept German Passenger Plane Over Balkans
    Berlin's Military Budget Endangers NATO - German MP
    S-400 to Guard Not Only Turkey, but NATO & EU – Erdogan Party’s Press-Secretary
    German Lawmaker Brands NATO ‘Security Risk for The World’
    Prof on US in NATO: They're Acting Less Altruistic Than It Seems at First Sight
    Tags:
    opinion, communication, cooperation, Russian Armed Forces, NATO, Joseph Dunford, Valery Gerasimov, James Stavridis, Curtis Scaparrotti, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, Who's the Fairest of All? Miss Russia 2019 Finals
    Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, Who's the Fairest of All? Miss Russia 2019 Finals
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse