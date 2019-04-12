Register
23:55 GMT +312 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Whisky

    US Military Personnel Heaviest Drinkers By Profession - Study

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    140

    A new study using data from nearly 27,000 professionals across 25 industries has concluded that members of the US armed forces drink most often and most heavily over the course of a year.

    The study, conducted by Delphi Behavioral Health Group using data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), also found that the number of alcohol consumers in the US armed forces has been rising steadily since 2014.

    Employees of the armed forces spent the most days engaging in binge-drinking, the researchers found. According to the US National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, binge-drinking is defined as "a pattern of drinking alcohol that brings blood alcohol concentration (BAC) to 0.08 gram percent or above." In average adults, this translates to five or more drinks in men and four or more in women over a two hour period.

    Drug addiction
    CC0
    ‘Epidemic’: Record Number of Americans Died From Alcohol, Drugs, Suicide in 2017

    The study was limited in scope due to the low number of armed forces members that reported on their drinking habits. Out of a total of 26,743 people whose responses were surveyed for the study, only 81 were in the armed forces at the time of the survey. This could very well indicate that the limited sample set for the study happened to be heavy drinkers in the armed forces.

    The more confident findings, statistically speaking, are those regarding the health care and social assistance field — more than 3,500 respondents in this sector reported the fewest number of drinks consumed, and consistently ranked at the bottom of the list in terms of the number of days on which they drank. This could very well be attributed to the nature of the profession, which presumably requires employees to be alert, or many employers might do regular drug and alcohol testing

    In 2017, Sputnik reported on the CDC's findings that Americans binge-drink 17 billion drinks annually. Among US states and territories, Washington, DC, took the top spot in population percentage of heavy drinkers, followed by Vermont and Wisconsin.

    Related:

    US CDC Warns Drug-Resistant Bacteria Cases Tied to Mexican Weight-Loss Hospital
    US Sees Record Number of Cases of Mysterious Polio-Like Disease in 2018 - CDC
    CDC: US Life Expectancy Declines for Third Year, Drugs and Suicide to Blame
    CDC: More Than a Third of American Adults Eat Fast Food Daily
    Suicide Rates Climb Dramatically Across US, CDC Report Finds
    Tags:
    drinks, Alcohol, military, study, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse