Russia Spotted 27 Foreign Spy Jets Near Its Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

According to the material, Russian jets were scrambled six times to prevent the foreign planes from crossing into the Russian airspace.
The number of air incidents involving Russian and foreign planes has reportedly increased in the past years after North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ratcheted up its presence on Russia’s western border in 2014.
In March, US Air Force announced it had deployed six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to Europe for "theater integration and flying training" with its NATO allies. The actions were promptly criticized by the Kremlin.
Russian parliament's upper house said in its statement published on Wednesday that Russia and NATO have many crucial issues to discuss and are facing many common threats that demand a joint response.
