Register
22:01 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the US Army 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, unload heavy combat equipment including Bradley Fighting Vehicles at the railway station near the Rukla military base in Lithuania, on October 4, 2014

    S Korea Agrees to Purchase 'Tremendous' Amount of US Military Equipment - Trump

    © AFP 2019 / PETRAS MALUKAS
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 05

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - South Korea has agreed to purchase a significant amount of US military equipment, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House after meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday.

    "President Moon [Jae-in] and South Korea have agreed to purchase a tremendous amount of our military equipment form jet fighters to missiles to lots of other things," Trump said.

    US President Donald Trump Donald Trump has continued on by thanking Russia and China for their help on border issues with North Korea as he welcomed South Korea's President Moon Jae-in to the White House.

    "I want to thank China, who has really helped us a lot at the border. I also want to thank Russia, because they have helped us, and they have helped us quite a bit more than people think at the border," Trump told reporters before the start of bilateral meetings with Moon.

    US President Donald Trump has also told reporters that he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will be discussing potential meetings with North Korea's Kim Jong-un.

    "I think North Korea has a tremendous potential and I believe that President Moon agrees with that and we will be discussing that and even potential meetings with North Korea and Kim Jong-un,"Trump said.

    Russia deploys S-400 air defence missile system in Syria
    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
    S-400s and F-35s are Incompatible and Turkey Knows It – Pompeo
    Moon is in Washington to meet with Trump to discuss a range of mutual concerns including North Korea, trade and other interests.

    Both South Korea and the United States have been urging Kim to return to the negotiating table after the communication breakdown in February. On Tuesday, Kim Hyun-chong, deputy director of the South Korean National Security Office said that the Moon-Trump summit was based on their joint view that it was important to revive the denuclearization talks with North Korea.

    READ MORE: Seoul Expects Moon-Trump Talks on N Korea to Have 'Meaningful' Outcome

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula, which has been divided into two countries with drastically differing political systems in place since 1953, improved last year with Kim and Moon having held several meetings. Kim also held two meetings with Trump, with the parties having reached an agreement in June, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions.

    Related:

    US Military Moving Equipment to Border With Mexico - Pentagon Chief
    Again: US Military Equipment Falls on Japanese School
    White House: Trump, Erdogan Discuss Purchase Of US Military Equipment
    Kabul Needs Both US, Russian Military Equipment – President’s Adviser
    Tags:
    military equipment, Donald Trump, United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse