Russian Official: Deployment of US Nuke-Capable Bombers to Europe is Provocation

"Under the pretext of 'training activities,' US strategic aviation transferred in March a group of bombers, which were officially classified by the United States as carriers of nuclear weapons, to Europe. They carried out a number of maneuvers. At the same time, they simulated attacks against our country using nuclear weapons… The provocative nature of such actions is obvious, but this should not be surprising," the Russian diplomat said.
It was not the first military exercises involving US strategic bombers that were organized in Europe, Yermakov recalled.
"It turns out that US allies, mostly non-nuclear states, actually contribute to US military activities to intimidate Russia by threatening to use nuclear weapons," he pointed out.
In March, the US Air Force announced it had deployed six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to Europe for "theater integration and flying training" exercises.
