Trump Nominates New US Chief of Naval Operations - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has nominated Admiral Bill Moran to be the new chief of Naval Operations, the Pentagon announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan announced April 11 that the President has nominated Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Moran as the 32nd Chief of Naval Operations", the Office of the Navy Chief of Information said in a press release.

During his tenure at his current position as the vice chief, Moran has worked since May 2016 to increase fleet readiness and personnel reform, the release added. Previously he spent 3 years as the Chief of Naval Personnel.

"I welcome the announcement by the @WhiteHouse on the nomination of Adm. Bill Moran, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, to serve as the next Chief of Naval Operations.” — Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer​https://t.co/UBnMO5Lggl pic.twitter.com/HhvfnXGjqz — SECNAV76 (@secnav76) 11 апреля 2019 г.

​READ MORE: DoD: Northrop Grumman Gets $3.1Bln US Navy Order for 24 Hawkeye Command Aircraft

Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer praised Trump's choice.

"Admiral Moran is an extraordinary leader who has been a stalwart partner and adviser", Spencer said, adding that he looks forward to cooperating with him.

In his own statement after the nomination, Moran said that he is "honored and deeply humbled" to be chosen for the post. He also promised to work with Congress during the confirmation process.