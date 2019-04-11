No Talk About Russia, Turkey Jointly Producing S-400 Systems - Peskov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is no talk about joint production of S-400 air defence missile systems by Russia and Turkey, but it is possible that some components will be produced jointly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"There is and can be no talk about joint production of all S-400 parts, these are new types of weapons. But, of course, we can talk about the production of some components", Peskov told reporters when asked whether joint production of S-400 was possible.

He added that production could be based "in Turkey".

READ MORE: Turkey May Buy More Russia's S-400 if US Won't Sell Patriots — Foreign Minister

The statement comes after earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Erdogan held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, reiterating his position that the S-400 deal, signed in 2017, was "closed".

The deal between Ankara and Moscow has gained much attention, as Washington has repeatedly threatened to block deliveries of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 jets to Turkey amid fears that the Russian air defence system could compromise the fifth-generation fighter’s stealth capabilities.