No Talk About Russia, Turkey Jointly Producing S-400 Systems - Peskov

"There is and can be no talk about joint production of all S-400 parts, these are new types of weapons. But, of course, we can talk about the production of some components", Peskov told reporters when asked whether joint production of S-400 was possible.
He added that production could be based "in Turkey".
READ MORE: Turkey May Buy More Russia's S-400 if US Won't Sell Patriots — Foreign Minister
The deal between Ankara and Moscow has gained much attention, as Washington has repeatedly threatened to block deliveries of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 jets to Turkey amid fears that the Russian air defence system could compromise the fifth-generation fighter’s stealth capabilities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)