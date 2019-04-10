UK's MoD Reviewing Status of F-35s Following Japan Crash

"Safety is of the utmost importance and very closely managed on the F-35 programme. We will continue to review the situation as further information becomes available," the UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson noted.
The UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson's remark comes after Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya confirmed earlier on Wednesday that one of their F-35A stealth fighter jets had crashed in the Pacific Ocean.
On Tuesday, an F-35A fighter jet disappeared from radars 135 kilometres (84 miles) east of the Misawa Air Base, located in the country's northern Aomori prefecture. The incident took place during a training flight involving four F-35A fighters. The pilot who was on board the aircraft is still missing, according to an Air Self-Defence Force (ASDF) spokesman cited earlier by Reuters.
