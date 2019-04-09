Register
23:52 GMT +309 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975

    Six Air Force Bases Being Considered to House Space Command - Reports

    © AP Photo /
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 03

    The US Air Force has reportedly identified six military bases that could house the US Defense Department’s newest combatant command, the US Space Command, according to an Air Force memorandum obtained by CNN.

    US Air Force officials are currently considering four locations in Colorado, namely the Buckley Air Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Peterson Air Force Base and Schriever Air Force Base. The Army's Redstone Arsenal in Alabama and the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California are also contenders. 

    A Pentagon artist's concept of a ground / space-based hybrid laser weapon, 1984
    CC0
    With 15,000 Personnel, Trump’s Space Force Would Be Smallest Service Yet

    The memo also noted that the expected manpower for the US Space Command is 390 military officers, 183 enlisted personnel, 827 civilians and 50 contractors.

    Defense Department confirmed that some bases have been identified as potential Space Command locations, but said no decisions have yet been made, Military.com reported.

    "I don't think there's any single base that is 100% a good fit," Brian Weeden, director or program planning and technical adviser for national and international space security for the Secure World Foundation, told Military.com on Monday. "But there are a couple that make more sense than the others," he added, noting that other than the Peterson Air Force Base, the Schriever Air Force Base "is where most of the command and control for military satellites is done from."

    In addition, it is unknown whether current Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson will make the decision regarding the location of the base, since she is expected to resign from her position on May 31 to become the next president of the University of Texas at El Paso. A successor for Air Force secretary has not yet been declared.

    In December, US President Donald Trump established the Space Command, which is to become a new branch within the Pentagon. 

    A ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the AEHF-4 mission for the U.S. Air Force is rolled from the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex-41.
    © Courtesy of the US Air Force Space Command
    US Air Force Starts Detailed Planning for Space Force Set Up – Chief of Staff

    "Pursuant to my authority as the Commander in Chief and under section 161 of title 10, United States Code, and in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, I direct the establishment, consistent with United States law, of United States Space Command as a functional unified combatant command," Trump said in a memo to then-Defense Secretary Defense Jim Mattis.

    The creation of the new command is seen as a step towards developing a new US military branch, the "Space Force," separate from the unified combatant command.

    Following Trump's announcement, Republican Reps. Michael Waltz and Bill Posey, members of the House Armed Services Committee, and 11 other Florida lawmakers sent a letter to Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, requesting that the Space Command be located in Florida

    Related:

    US Strategic Command Awards Contract for Human Space Flight Services
    US, Spain to Jointly Monitor Outer Space Traffic - US Strategic Command
    US Space Command Warns Not to Phase Out Russian Rocket Engine Too Quickly
    No anti-missile radars in Russian embassies-Space Forces command
    Russia to place air and space defenses under unified command in 2011
    Tags:
    command, air force, Department of Defence, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse