Russia Ready to Extend License for T-90 Tank Production in India

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to extend the license authorizing production of T-90 tanks in India following the decision of the Indian cabinet to buy an additional batch of the vehicles, the Russian Federal Service of Defense Cooperation told Sputnik Tuesday.

"Russia is ready to extend the license and increase the production of T-90 tanks in India following the decision taken by the Indian government to purchase more tanks for the national army. We will continue to provide our partners with necessary assistance in further production of the armored vehicles in question," a representative of the federal service said.

T-90 is the third generation Russian tank known for its fire power. Its export version includes fragmentation projectile with remote detonation to cause further havoc in adversary's ranks.

In Russia, the T-90s entered service in 1993 to replace earlier T-80 and T-72 modifications. Since 2011, the Russian army has stopped commissioning T-90 and is instead increasing its numbers of the T-14 Armata, whose production started in 2016.