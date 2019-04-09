Abraham Lincoln Carrier, Battle Group Start Europe, Africa Deployment - US Navy

"Abraham Lincoln CSG’s [carrier strike group] presence in the region [is] part of an ongoing rotation of forward-deployed forces supporting maritime security operations", the release said. "While operating in the US 6th Fleet area of operations, the Abraham Lincoln CSG will participate in realistic training to increase the capabilities of our allies and strengthen partnerships through multi-lateral events".
BREAKING: #USSAbrahamLincoln & it’s #CarrierStrikeGroup to include @Armada_esp 🇪🇸 #Spanish frigate #ESPSMendezNunez have officially chopped into the #US6thFleet.— U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet (@USNavyEurope) 8 апреля 2019 г.
.#ABECSG will participate in training to increase the capabilities of our allies & partners. https://t.co/sm1o950MWx pic.twitter.com/yJoCVmGPVk
Spanish frigate Mendez Nunez will join the Lincoln strike group, which commenced its deployment on Monday, the release added. The US 6th Fleet is responsible for operations in Europe and Africa.
According to the US Navy, the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln returned to active duty in 2017 after a four-year nuclear power plant refuel, a complete engineering overhaul and a successful fast cruise.
