Abraham Lincoln Carrier, Battle Group Start Europe, Africa Deployment - US Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying battle group began a deployment on Monday to the US 6th Fleet, which is responsible for Europe and the west coast of Africa, US Naval Forces Europe announced in a press release.

"Abraham Lincoln CSG’s [carrier strike group] presence in the region [is] part of an ongoing rotation of forward-deployed forces supporting maritime security operations", the release said. "While operating in the US 6th Fleet area of operations, the Abraham Lincoln CSG will participate in realistic training to increase the capabilities of our allies and strengthen partnerships through multi-lateral events".

The strike group includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln as its flagship, Carrier Air Wing 7, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser Leyte Gulf and destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 2, the release said.

Spanish frigate Mendez Nunez will join the Lincoln strike group, which commenced its deployment on Monday, the release added. The US 6th Fleet is responsible for operations in Europe and Africa.

According to the US Navy, the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln returned to active duty in 2017 after a four-year nuclear power plant refuel, a complete engineering overhaul and a successful fast cruise.

