Range of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile to Be Increased to About 310 Miles

"We will come to hypersound via an increase in range. We have already confirmed 400 kilometers, in order to increase the range to 500, it is needed to increase the speed. Now the missile flies at speeds of 2.8 mach. We will achieve the speed of hypersound through modernization, it is more than 4.5 mach," Maksichev said.
READ MORE: India Shows New-Gen Air-Based BrahMos Missile Prototype at Aero India Exhibition
BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture of Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defence Research and Development Organization. The company is producing the world's fastest cruise missile BrahMos, named after Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)