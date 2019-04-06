Russian Aerospace Forces Test New Pantsir-SM - Deputy Commander

"During the air training, 54 combat and theoretical classes were held. We gathered everyone in one place and held classes for three days, which ended in firing practice. In particular, the Pantsir-SM system, the latest version of the Pantsir air defence system, showed its high performance on ultra-small goals such as quadcopters," Grekhov said on air of the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.
In 2017, Yury Borisov, then Russian Deputy Defense Minister, said that the modernized Pantsir-SM surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system with an extended range would be created in 2018.
