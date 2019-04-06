Russian Il-38 Jet Flies Regular Mission Over Neutral Waters of Sea of Japan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Il-38 anti-submarine warfare plan, belonging to the Russian Pacific Fleet, carried out a regular flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and was followed by South Korean and Japanese jets at some stages of its mission, the Russian Defence Ministry has said.

"On April 5, 2019, the Il-38 plane of the Naval Aviation of the Pacific Fleet conducted a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan," the ministry said in a statement issued by its press service late on Friday.

The ministry added that at certain stages of the flight, the Russian aircraft had been followed by South Korea’s F-16 jets and Japan’s F-15 fighters.

The Russian military added that it carried out all its flights in line with international norms regulating the use of airspace. The ministry emphasized that its jets did not cross into the airspace of other countries during such missions.