Polish Defence Minister Hopes to Speed Up Talks on Purchasing US F-35 Jets

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday he hoped to speed up talks with the United States on the purchase of F-35 stealth fighters.

"The fact that the US is discussing this publicly means the purchase can be accelerated… I am pleased to hear this. It is not surprising as we have already begun talks", Blaszczak was quoted as saying by the Polish Defence Ministry.

The minister confirmed that Poland wanted and had enough funds to buy at least 32 fifth-generation warplanes.

READ MORE: Turkey to Benefit if it Buys Russian Jets Instead of F-35 — Political Strategist

The statement comes after a Pentagon official reportedly told the US House of Commons on 4 March that the United States wanted to expand F-35 sales to several EU countries, including Poland.

The Eastern European nation adopted in March a defence procurement plan running into 2026, which includes replacing its obsolete fleet of Soviet-made Su-22 and MiG-29 jets.

Poland is trying to renew its ageing air force might with the US fifth-generation combat jets, as its combat aircraft only include Soviet-made Mig-29 and Sukhoi Su-22 fighters, as well as US F-16 jets.