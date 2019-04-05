Russia Detected 24 Foreign Spy Jets Approaching Its Airspace Over Past Week

According to the material, Russian jets were scrambled seven times in order to intercept the foreign planes.
In late March, Russia has detected 21 foreign reconnaissance aircraft close to its air space. According to Krasnaya Zvezda, Russian Military scrambled jets four times to intercept the foreign planes and prevent them from crossing into the Russian airspace. There had been no trespasses, the outlet read.
