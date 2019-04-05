Russia Detected 24 Foreign Spy Jets Approaching Its Airspace Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have spotted 24 foreign reconnaissance aircraft approaching the country's airspace in the course of the past week, an infographic published by the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

According to the material, Russian jets were scrambled seven times in order to intercept the foreign planes.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov

The foreign aircraft had been prevented from entering the Russian airspace, the infographic showed.

In late March, Russia has detected 21 foreign reconnaissance aircraft close to its air space. According to Krasnaya Zvezda, Russian Military scrambled jets four times to intercept the foreign planes and prevent them from crossing into the Russian airspace. There had been no trespasses, the outlet read.