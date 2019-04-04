NATO Members Discuss Russian Military Staff Visit to Venezuela – Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – NATO ministers have discussed during their meeting in Washington the Venezuelan crisis and the visit of Russian military personnel to the Latin American country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press conference on Thursday.

"We did talk about Venezuela, the American position was made clear by President Trump – they need to leave," Pompeo said. "We talked about that in the context of Russian efforts all around the world… in the case of Venezuela, the United States has its responses being prepared as well."

A group of Russian military personnel arrived in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas in March to take part in consultations with the country's officials on defence industry cooperation, a diplomatic source in Caracas told Sputnik.

Pompeo also said during a press briefing that the United States will continue to engage in discussions with Turkey over its plans to purchase Russian S-400 missile defence systems and believes there are opportunities for future collaboration between Washington and Ankara.

"We are continuing to have conversations. I think the Turkish government understands the American position quite clearly…. Our position hasn't changed," Pompeo said. "There are great opportunities for the United States and Turkey to work closely together, and I had a good long conversation with the Turkish foreign minister yesterday. I'm very confident we'll find a path forward."

Earlier on Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he is hopeful the two NATO allies will find a solution for their disagreement.