17:24 GMT +303 April 2019
    An S-400 air defense missile system

    Turkey to Tell Pompeo, Bolton Purchase of Russian S-400 'Done Deal' - FM

    Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Washington had halted its delivery of F-35 fighter jet parts to Ankara due to plans of the latter to purchase Russian S-400 air defence systems.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will reportedly tell US Security Adviser John Bolton and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system that the purchase of Russian S-400 systems is "definitely a done deal."

    READ MORE: Pentagon Head Says Turkey Needs to Buy Patriots as Spat Over S-400 Continues

    At the same time, the senior official said that Turkey had proposed the United States that they form a technical working group to determine that the defence systems do not pose a threat to US or NATO military equipment.

    "It will not be integrated into the NATO system… therefore we propose the United States to establish a technical working group to make sure that this system will not be a threat — neither to (U.S.) F-35s nor the NATO systems," Cavusoglu told a panel in the United States.

    F-35 Lightning aircraft from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., prepare for takeoff at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 12, 2018. The aircraft evacuated to Barksdale to avoid possible damage from Hurricane Michael.
    © Airman 1st Class Lillian Miller
    NATO Envoy Explains Why US Concerned by Russian S-400 Proximity to F-35 Jets in Turkey
    Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement for the supply of S-400 air defence systems in 2017. In early March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed that the deal with Russia on deliveries of the S-400 air defence systems was completed, and said a new deal on purchases of advanced Russian-made S-500 systems could be possible in future.

    A State Department official told Sputnik on Monday that the US government warned Ankara that it could face even more consequences including sanctions for purchasing Russian S-400 systems.

    US Senators Introduce Bill to Stop F-35 Jets' Transfer to Turkey Amid S-400 Row
    US Tries to Convince India to Drop S-400 Deal After Fiasco With Turkey
    Turkish Pilots Train on F-35s at US Base as Washington, Ankara Fight Over S-400
