Turkey to Tell Pompeo, Bolton Purchase of Russian S-400 'Done Deal' - FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will reportedly tell US Security Adviser John Bolton and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system that the purchase of Russian S-400 systems is "definitely a done deal."
At the same time, the senior official said that Turkey had proposed the United States that they form a technical working group to determine that the defence systems do not pose a threat to US or NATO military equipment.
"It will not be integrated into the NATO system… therefore we propose the United States to establish a technical working group to make sure that this system will not be a threat — neither to (U.S.) F-35s nor the NATO systems," Cavusoglu told a panel in the United States.
A State Department official told Sputnik on Monday that the US government warned Ankara that it could face even more consequences including sanctions for purchasing Russian S-400 systems.
