US Warship Carrying 10 F-35B Jets Spotted in South China Sea - Reports

US Navy amphibious assault vessel the USS Wasp, carrying a large number of F-35B fighter jets, has been spotted in the South China Sea, Business Insider reported on Tuesday. According to the outlet, the warship is carrying at least 10 F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters, as opposed to the standard six planes.
"US and Philippine forces will conduct amphibious operations, live-fire training, urban operations, aviation operations, and counterterrorism response", the US Navy said in a statement.
Beijing claims ownership of 90 percent of the sea, including the Paracel Islands, but the claims are disputed by a number of Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines.
