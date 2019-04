NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a speech before a joint session of the US House of Representatives and Senate, which is taking place amid an ongoing meeting of the military alliance's foreign ministers in Washington, DC.

The meeting coincides with the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the alliance. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, an intergovernmental military bloc, was created in 1949 by 12 countries.

Over the course of its 70-year history, the organisation has grown into a 29-member alliance. Member states recently committed to reach or maintain defence spending of at least two percent of their GDP by 2024.

Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More!