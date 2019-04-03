Register
09:40 GMT +303 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    NATO eFP battle group soldiers wait for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visit in Tapa military base, Estonia September 6, 2017

    NATO to Kick Off Ministerial Marking 70th Anniversary With Russia High on Agenda

    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 11

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Wednesday begins a two-day ministerial held at the US State Department to mark 70 years since the military alliance was established which will include sessions focused on relations with Russia, burden-sharing and counterterrorism, among other security issues.

    The North Atlantic Treaty, initially designed to provide collective defence against the Soviet Union, was signed on 4 April, 1949, by 12 nations. Throughout its 70-year-old history, the alliance has grown into a 29-member bloc. However, the United States hopes North Macedonia can join the alliance later this fall, which would lift the membership to 30.

    Moscow has repeatedly condemned NATO's military buildup near Russia's borders, warning that the alliance's aggressive moves could provoke an escalation into a full-fledged confrontation.

    Schedule/Events

    In a press conference on Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, whose term as head of the alliance was recently extended until 2020, said key topics at the ministerial will include relations with Russia, counter-terrorism and burden-sharing.

    The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    ‘You Need to Have an Enemy’: NATO’s Endless Expansion Keeps Weapons-Makers Flush
    On Wednesday, NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller will deliver opening remarks at 9:00 a.m. EST (1:00 PM GMT) at the State Department’s Harry S. Truman building, which is the venue for the 2-day ministerial meeting, according to an agenda released by the alliance.

    Stoltenberg plans to deliver a speech to a joint session of US Congress at 11:00 a.m. EST (3:00 PM GMT) on Wednesday before holding bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

    In the evening there will be a reception to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the alliance’s founding with remarks delivered by Pompeo in addition to the NATO chief.

    READ MORE: NATO Envoy Explains Why US Concerned by S-400 Proximity to F-35 in Turkey

    On Thursday, 4 April, the NATO foreign ministers will convene for two plenary sessions in the morning before a working lunch. Stoltenberg plans to hold two press conferences, one in the morning and one at the end of the sessions.

    North Macedonia will be attending the ministerial in an observer role after signing its accession protocol to join the military alliance in February, a senior US State Department official said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

    US envoy to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, later in the day, told reporters that the United States was hoping North Macedonia would join the alliance later in this year in the fall.

    Peace activists will also be organizing events to protest NATO's military interventions around the world.

    On Saturday, hundreds of people took to the streets in Washington to protest against the upcoming NATO ministerial.

    The Anti-NATO Mobilisation steering committee said in a press release that more events will be held on 4 April.

    Russia

    On Tuesday, President Donald Trump-hosted Stoltenberg at the White House where he told reporters that he hopes Russia will not pose a security threat to NATO.

    A senior State Department official told reporters during a conference call on Tuesday that the first NATO planning session of the ministerial being held in Washington this week will focus on Russia.

    "The first plenary sessions will focus on Russia, where I expect ministers will endorse a package of Black Sea measures designed to improve the alliance's deterrence and defence posture in the region", the official said.

    The official detailed the topics related to Russia that NATO ministers will also discuss, including the Skripal case, the Kerch Strait incident, Crimea and Georgia.

    Air Refueling with F-22, F-18
    © US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Milano
    NATO Boosts Reconnaissance Near Russian Borders - Deputy Foreign Minister
    Stoltenberg earlier this week said he expected the measures would be agreed to in order to boost "situational awareness" in the Black Sea region.

    The NATO chief also said he expects the alliance foreign ministers to discuss Russia in the context of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

    The situation in the Black Sea escalated sharply in November when two Ukrainian naval ships and a tugboat were seized by Russia near the Kerch Strait. Moscow has insisted that the ships entered Russian waters illegally and ignored the calls to stop.

    Burden Sharing

    NATO members are required to dedicate two percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to defence funding every year. Trump since taking office has persistently pressured NATO members to contribute more and not force the United States to bear the burden.

    Trump administration officials have repeatedly made it clear that burden sharing will be a major priority at this week's ministerial.

    On Tuesday, Trump told reporters after meeting with Stoltenberg at the White House that NATO member spending has been on a "rocket ship"-like rise.

    READ MORE: Trump's Golan Move Could ‘Lead to NATO's Collapse' in the Long Run, PhD Claims

    However, he still wants to see allies contribute even more. The US president singled out Germany for allegedly not paying its fair share.

    Yet Hutchison told reporters later that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has vowed to meet the country’s targets.

    During an expanded bilateral meeting in the cabinet room, Stoltenberg thanked Trump for his support and even backed the US president’s line of attack on NATO allies. The NATO chief said allies must invest more in defence and credited Trump for having a strong message that has had an impact.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, front row from left, watch a fly-by during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels Wednesday, July 11, 2018. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Trump Urges European NATO Members to Boost Defence Budgets Even More, Schools Germany
    Earlier in March, Bloomberg reported that the US administration was considering asking Germany, Japan and, in the future, all other countries hosting US troops to pay the full cost of their deployment plus 50 percent.

    Hutchison told reporters on Tuesday that the idea that the United States would allegedly charge NATO allies a premium for hosting troops is not on the table.

    As of today, some 20,000 military personnel are engaged in the alliance's missions across the globe, according to official NATO data. The bloc is operating in Afghanistan, Kosovo and the Mediterranean. It supports the African Union, conducts air patrols over the Baltic states and carries out disaster relief missions in crisis-hit Iraq.

    Related:

    Trump Urges European NATO Members to Boost Budgets Even More, Schools Germany
    US to Present NATO Ministers Surveillance Package to Counter Russia in Black Sea
    US Ex-War Planner Reveals Why NATO Broke Promise to Gorbachev Not to Expand East
    ‘You Need to Have an Enemy’: NATO’s Endless Expansion Keeps Weapons-Makers Flush
    N. Macedonia to Attend NATO Ministerial Meeting as Observer - US Official
    Tags:
    NATO, Mike Pompeo, Jens Stoltenberg, Donald Trump, Rose Gottemoeller, United States, Russia, Macedonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse