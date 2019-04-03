NATO Envoy Explains Why US Concerned by S-400 Proximity to F-35 in Turkey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is worried about the proximity of Russian S-400 air defence systems to US F-35 jets in Turkey because of a possible transfer or disruption of data, United States Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters.

"The United States is very concerned about Turkey having our F-35s in proximity to S-400 Russian system because there could be a transfer of information, communications or even interruption of that," Hutchison said on Tuesday. "It's a very serious issue."

© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis US Senators Introduce Bill to Prohibit F-35 Transfer to Turkey Amid Fears Russia to Have Access to NATO's Tech

Previously, Washington halted shipments of equipment related to the fifth generation F-35 fighter aircraft to Turkey over the country's plans to purchase Russian S-400 air defence systems.

Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement for the supply of S-400 air defence systems in 2017. In early March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed that the deal with Russia on deliveries of the S-400 air defence systems was completed, and said a new deal on purchases of advanced Russian-made S-500 systems could be possible in future.

A State Department official told Sputnik on Monday that the US government warned Ankara that it could face even more consequences including sanctions for purchasing Russian S-400 systems.