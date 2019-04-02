Register
19:48 GMT +302 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A German soldier holds NATO flag during a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla

    N. Macedonia to Attend NATO Ministerial Meeting as Observer - US Official

    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 12

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - North Macedonia will attend this week's NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting in Washington, DC in an observer role after signing its accession protocol to join the military alliance in February, a senior US Department of State official said in press briefing on Tuesday.

    "The gathering will include all the ministers from the members of the alliance, as well as, for the first time, North Macedonia, which has signed its accession protocol," the State Department official said. "It will attending as an observer of the ministerial."

    Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
    © REUTERS / Radovan Stoklasa
    Greece, N Macedonia Establish Embassies to Replace Liaison Offices - Tsipras
    The representatives of NATO's 29 members on February 6 signed a protocol on North Macedonia's accession to the alliance. The Balkan state is set to become the alliance's 30th member after all allies ratify its accession.

    In June, Macedonia and Greece signed the so-called Prespa agreement on the former’s new name and identity. The Macedonian parliament approved amendments to the country’s constitution on January 11 despite a September 30, 2018 referendum in which the vast majority of Macedonians rejected a name change as well as membership in NATO and the European Union. The Greek parliament ratified the Prespa agreement on February 8.

    Greece has objected to Macedonia using that name because of its own region of the same name, and has blocked the country from membership in numerous international organizations, including in NATO and the European Union.

    READ MORE: Northern Greece Businessmen Refuse to Visit Skopje Over Macedonia Renaming

    The World Macedonian Congress (WMC) has said the Prespa agreement is null and void because Macedonia’s President Gjorge Ivanov has not signed the deal and it runs counter to the Macedonian people’s expressed will in two referendums. The WMC also said the Prespa agreement was nevertheless pushed for a vote in parliament by a government coalition installed in power by the United States via a "color revolution," and under threat to parliamentarians’ freedom and safety.

    Related:

    Russia Recognises Republic of North Macedonia as Macedonia's New Name - Moscow
    Georgia, North Macedonia Establish Diplomatic Relations
    NATO to Pay for New US Armor Depot in Poland
    Tags:
    meeting, U.S. Department of State, NATO, United States, Macedonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse