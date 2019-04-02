WATCH Turkey, China Test Electromagnetic Weapons

The Turkish defence industry has released a video showing a test of the country’s newest electromagnetic railgun, the Sahi 209 Block II, which came amid reports that the successful test of a similar electromagnetic weapon had been announced by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy.
Developed by the Turkish company Yeteknoloji AS, the railgun is capable of firing 35-mm shells at a distance of 50 kilometres (31 miles), according to the Defence Blog news website.
In a separate development, the Defence Blog reported that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy had kicked off sea trials of its warship-mounted electromagnetic railgun, installed on a Type 072II Yuting-class tank-landing ship called the Haiyangshan.
PLA海軍レールガン試験艦「海洋山」 pic.twitter.com/tliLf44C11— OedoSoldier (@OedoSoldier) 31 марта 2019 г.
A video posted in Chinese social media shows the Haiyangshan with an electromagnetic railgun mounted on its bow sailing on the Yangtze River during sea trials late last week.
READ MORE: ‘Future of Maritime Superiority’: US Navy Advances Railgun Testing
In addition to China and Turkey, electromagnetic weaponry is possessed by Russia and the United States.
In Russia, the first railgun relying on electromagnetic forces rather than explosives or propellant, was successfully tested in early 2017.
All comments
Show new comments (0)