Pentagon Awards $2.4Bn to Build THAAD Anti-Missile Interceptors for Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin has received a more than $2.4 billion contract from the US Missile Defence Agency (MDA) to provide Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) interceptors to Saudi Arabia, the US Department of Defence said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation Missiles and Fire Control [of] Dallas, Texas is being awarded a $2,457,390,566 modification… contract for the production of THAAD interceptors… to support the US government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the release said on Monday.

© AP Photo / Choo Sang-chul/Newsis US Completes First THAAD Deployment in Israel Days Before Knesset Elections

In November 2018, Saudi Arabia signed a letter of offer and acceptance with the United States for the purchase of the THAAD missile defence system. The $15 billion deal was seen as paving the way for the sale of 44 THAAD launchers, missiles and equipment.

READ MORE: Lockheed Martin Wins $945Mln Contract to Provide THAAD System to Saudi Arabia

The deal has been aggressively lobbied by the White House, including a personal telephone exchange between US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdelaziz.