US State Dept Threatens Turkey With Sanctions Amid Halt on F-35 Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government warned Ankara that it could face even more consequences including sanctions for purchasing Russian S-400 defence systems, a State Department official told Sputnik on Monday after the United States reportedly halted shipments of F-35-related equipment to Turkey.

"We have clearly warned Turkey that its potential acquisition of the S-400 will result in reassessment of Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program, and risk other potential future arms transfers to Turkey, as well as lead to potential actions under Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) upon any government entities, private industry, or individuals involved in such a transaction," the official said when asked to comment on the United States reportedly halting the shipments.

Earlier in the day, the United States halted shipments to Turkey of equipment related to the fifth generation F-35 fighter aircraft over the country's plans to purchase Russian S-400 air defence systems, Reuters reported.

In December 2017, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement for the supply of S-400 air defence systems. In early March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed that the deal with Russia on deliveries of the S-400 air defence systems was completed, and said a new deal on purchases of advanced Russian-made S-500 systems could be possible in future.