US Not Scaling Back Military Exercises With South Korea, Building Up Capability

"I don't think we're scaling back exercises, I think we're building up capability," Shanahan said when asked if he shares concerns that scaling back US-South Korean military exercises could hurt readiness.
On March 2, the US Defence Department said the United States and South Korea had agreed to stop their Key Resolve and Foal Eagle joint exercises after telephone talks between Shanahan and Jeong.
READ MORE: US, South Korea Representatives Discuss Denuclearization — State Department
However, South Korean media reported that Shanahan and Jeong had also agreed to maintain robust military readiness through new command post exercises.
On March 4, the nine-day joint command post drills named Dong Maeng (Alliance) began in place of the large-scale Key Resolve and Foal Eagle exercises that North Korea had repeatedly slammed as preparations for invasion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)