WATCH Russian Spetsnaz Deploy Non-Lethal, Light-Based 'Hallucinogenic' Weapon

Earlier, Sputnik already reported on the capabilities of a larger, vehicle and ship-based suppression system designed to blind enemy sniper sights, laser rangefinders and guidance systems.

Defence Ministry footage featuring a Spetsnaz engineering unit drilling for close-quarters fighting has showed off the work of an armoured shield fitted with a system of bright flashing lights aimed at disorienting the enemy.

The video, shot at the Mulino training ground in Nizhny Novgorod region about 400 km east of Moscow, shows the shield in use in a scenario against terrorists holed up in various rooms of a concrete house as it is stormed by Spetsnaz.

According to Russia's Rossiysakaya Gazeta newspaper, the interval in the shield's flashing was carefully chosen by engineers to temporarily blind the enemy, disorient him and even cause hallucinations.