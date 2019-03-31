Register
15:51 GMT +331 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Russian Air Force will receive no less than 50 new Tu-160 (Blackjack) heavy strategic bombers

    US, Russian Bombers Zip Past One Another Over Norwegian Sea in Drills

    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 31

    Tensions between Moscow and Washington escalated last month after the Trump administration officially began the process of withdrawing the US from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a key arms agreement aimed at reducing the risk of nuclear war in Europe.

    Russian and US Air Force nuclear-capable bombers and fighter aircraft flew near simultaneous missions off the coast of Norway last week, the Barents Observer has reported, citing statements by the USAF's European press office and the Russian Defence Ministry.

    On 28 March, five USAF B-52s made their way over the Norwegian Sea en route to Iceland, conducting training with Norwegian F-16 fighters which the USAF said was designed to enhance "the capabilities and readiness of the alliance" and send a 'clear message' to Moscow about the US "commitment to allies and partners." The flights were a follow up to separate B-52 missions in the Barents, Baltic and Black Seas, as well as just outside Russian airspace in the Russian Far East, earlier in the week.

    Russia's strategic bomber Tu-160 or White Swan
    © AP Photo / Misha Japaridze
    Two Tu-160 Bombers Perform 13-Hour Flight Over Barents, North Seas - Russian MoD
    The same day, the Russian MoD confirmed that two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers escorted by MiG-31 fighters carried out a routine 13 hour patrol over neutral waters in the Barents, Norwegian and North Seas. Norwegian Army press spokesperson Maj. Elisabeth Eikeland confirmed the presence of the Russian planes, saying they were monitored "with different types of means like sensors, radar and aircraft."

    "We do not want to detail the flight patterns and exact locations," Eikeland noted, while emphasising that the presence of Russian planes in the region was "neither sensational nor abnormal."

    Russia's MoD confirmed that its Tu-160s were shadowed by Danish Air Force F-16s and British Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons "at certain stages of the flight." According to Eikeland, Norwegian F-16s were also scrambled to identify the Russian bombers during their March 28 flight.

    US Air Force B-52 bomber, file photo.
    © AFP 2019 / Paul CROCK
    US Air Force B-52 bomber, file photo.

    The US and its NATO allies have increased their military footprint near Russia's borders substantially since the 2014 Ukraine crisis, conducting a growing number of drills, and increasing the numbers of troops on permanent deployment in the Baltic states, Poland and Romania. Last year, the Russian MoD reported detecting and tracked over a thousand foreign spy planes and drones flying along Russia's borders.

    McClellan Air Force Base
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / LocalWiki Contributors
    'Are the Russians Targeting Sacramento?' CBS Worried Over Report on Zircon Missiles
    Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the INF Treaty late last year, with Washington formally starting the six-month procedure to suspend US obligations under the treaty on February 2. The US claimed that it made its decision due to treaty violations by Moscow in the form of its ground-launched 9M279 cruise missile, which Washington said has a range in excess of 500 km.

    The Russian MoD debunked the treaty violation claims at a press briefing in January, and accused the US of deploying dual-use missile defence system launchers in Poland and Romania which it said were also capable of firing nuclear-armed Tomahawk missiles. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the US withdrawal from the INF was a "direct step toward the destruction of the entire system of agreements in the field of international security."

    Related:

    Two US B-52 Bombers Train with Japan Air Forces Over East China Sea
    Russian Su-27 Escorted US B-52 Bombers Over Baltic Sea Twice Over 24 Hours: MoD
    WATCH Russian Fighters Force US B-52 Bombers to Change Course Over Baltic Sea
    US Command Explains B-52 Bombers Flying Close to Russian Borders
    US B-52 Turns Around After Being Spotted by Russian Air Defences in Baltic Sea
    Two Tu-160 Bombers Perform 13-Hour Flight Over Barents, North Seas - Russian MoD
    WATCH Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Return From Venezuela
    Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Return to Home Base After Visit to Venezuela
    Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Left Venezuela on Friday - Venezuelan Army
    US Ambassador's Remark on Tu-160 Bombers ‘Amateur’ - Russian Defence Ministry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Surprise for Mr President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Surprise for Mr. President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse