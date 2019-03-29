US Air Force Grounds B-1 Bomber Fleet Over Safety Concerns

"The Air Force Global Strike Command commander ordered a safety stand-down of the B-1B Lancer fleet on March 28", the release said on Thursday.
READ MORE: US B-1, B-52 Bombers Join 'Ample Strike' Exercise in Czech Republic — Pentagon
During a routine inspection problems were uncovered with the aircraft’s drogue parachute, the Air Force said.
As the inspections are completed and any issues are resolved, the B-1B fleet will gradually be returned to full operational deployment, the release said.
In June 2018, the Air Force Global Strike Command ordered a stand-down of the entire B-1B fleet after a safety investigation showed an issue with egress system components.
The B-1B is a strategic bomber intended for striking adversary’s targets including with conventional as well as nuclear weapons.
READ MORE: Not Impressed: North Korea Brushes Off US B-1 Bomber Flyover
All comments
Show new comments (0)