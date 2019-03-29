Register
    In this photo taken on March 9, 2015, a B-1 bomber is seen at the al-Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar

    US Air Force Grounds B-1 Bomber Fleet Over Safety Concerns

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Air Force in a press release said its B-1B Lancer strategic stealth bomber fleet has been grounded amid concerns over the aircraft parachute systems.

    "The Air Force Global Strike Command commander ordered a safety stand-down of the B-1B Lancer fleet on March 28", the release said on Thursday.

    During a routine inspection problems were uncovered with the aircraft’s drogue parachute, the Air Force said.

    "As a precautionary measure, the commander directed a holistic inspection of the entire egress system. The safety stand-down will afford maintenance and Aircrew Flight Equipment technicians the necessary time to thoroughly inspect each aircraft", the release added.

    As the inspections are completed and any issues are resolved, the B-1B fleet will gradually be returned to full operational deployment, the release said.

    In June 2018, the Air Force Global Strike Command ordered a stand-down of the entire B-1B fleet after a safety investigation showed an issue with egress system components.

    The B-1B is a strategic bomber intended for striking adversary’s targets including with conventional as well as nuclear weapons.

