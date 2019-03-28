WATCH India's Successful Anti-Satellite Missile Test

India has shown the launch of an anti-satellite rocket that destroyed a spacecraft in low-Earth orbit, the ANI news agency reported, publishing the corresponding video on Twitter.
During the course of the successful test, the satellite at an altitude of about 300 kilometres (around 186 miles) was destroyed. The rocket's flight time to the target was about three minutes.
#WATCH Visuals from the launch of the anti satellite missile used in #MissionShakti #ASAT pic.twitter.com/IEIhtHpPgs— ANI (@ANI) 27 марта 2019 г.
In April 2018, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies of the United States published a report entitled "Space Threat Assessment 2018", in which China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea were named the main countries that could potentially have various kinds of influence on American satellites.
