Fire and Ice: WATCH Brimstone 3 Missile Hit Target During Trials in Sweden

Matra BAE Dynamics Alenia (MBDA) carried out successful tests of the Brimstone 3 precision missile system in Sweden in March, the company said in a press release.
"Whilst enduring extreme weather conditions with temperatures below —30°C, the missile was surface launched against a pick-up truck target. All trials objectives were fully achieved with the missile proving, through a telemetry unit, full closed-loop guidance with the seeker progressing into target acquisition and track", MBDA stated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)