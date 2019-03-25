US Deploys F-15 Aircraft in Poland for Flying Exercise - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States military deployed a group of F-15 tactical fighters in Poland for a flying exercise, the Pentagon said on Monday.

"US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, aircrew and support personnel from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, deployed to Powdiz Air Base, Poland, to participate in exercise Rapid Panther, March 25," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The exercise is aimed at demonstrating the 48th Fighter Wing’s ability to forward deploy rapidly with few aircraft and execute relevant training with the Polish military, it added.

The Pentagon also noted the exercise underscores the US commitment to security in the region and is not related to any current world events.

The move comes after in May, the Polish Defence Ministry published a document stating that Poland was ready to pay $1.5-2 billion for deployment of a permanent US military base to host a permanent US armoured division in the country. Meanwhile, US officials haven't yet confirmed their preparedness to deploy the state's troops and military equipment to the base that anticipates construction. However, some US troops were sent to Poland early this year.