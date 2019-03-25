Register
09:54 GMT +325 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Video game controllers

    Danish Armed Forces Eye Nimble-Fingered Gamers as Future Soldiers

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Despite the fact that the gaming crowd has demonstrated a capacity for learning, strategic thinking and the ability to visualise, which are all sought-after traits in the increasingly digitised world of military combat, whether these skills are actually compatible with life in the army remains to be seen.

    The Danish Armed Forces are on the lookout for gamers to bolster the country's ranks of pilots, flight commanders and radar operators, Danish Radio reported.

    This move is being considered after Danish Defence found that gamers possess many valuable traits, such as quick reflexes, a well-developed capacity for learning, strategic thinking skills and an aptitude for teamwork, all of which may be used in the air force.

    "Gamers have certain skills in being and remaining calm under pressure, having faster reactions compared with average young people, quick decision-making, good teamwork skills, orientation and a strong ability to visualise," Major Anders Bech of the Defence Ministry's personnel agency told Danish Radio, stressing that all these abilities are very valuable within the military.

    READ MORE: Danish Official Rings Alarm as Half of Young Men Unfit for Military Service

    According to E-Sport Denmark, the gamers are also used to overseeing several screens at once.

    "In addition, they can multitask. They typically sit at home with two, three or four screens when they play. That is, they have an extremely large overview of what is going to happen," E-Sport Denmark director Thomas Koed told Danish Radio.

    The Defence Ministry reached its positive evaluation of gamers' future as air force personnel after several trials, which included the Danish e-sports team Astralis. According to Bech, the positive impressions gained through these trials "echoed" in real-life recruitment.

    According to Bech, this facilitates finding qualified applicants for the flight leader programme, which is considered one of the more difficult ones. Ordinarily, the Danish military goes though 20 to 40 applications before finding a suitable candidate.

    "2017 was the first time we specifically looked for gamers, by being proactive on the platforms they frequent. And we got twice as many applications as we usually do,"Bech explained.

    The Danish Defence is now set to establish a partnership with E-sport Denmark, the country's gaming federation, in an effort to further increase the number of applicants who may have honed their skills through gaming.

    READ MORE: Russian Military Has 'the Muscles', Keeps Training 'the Brain' — Swedish Report

    A successful example of a gamer-turned-soldier is Alexander Hundegger, an air traffic controller at Karup Air Force, who used to be an avid Counter-Strike player.

    "I think it makes a lot of sense, because there are many of the skills you use as a gamer you can also use in the air traffic controller profession," Hundegger told Danish Radio.

    "It's hard to say how much of a gamer you should be", Bech said, admitting that the Danish Defence is still interested in finding out whether having gamers as soldiers is a viable idea.

    "They have some core skills which we are interested in, but there are also other requirements with regard to being able to function as a soldier. We can't say anything for certain about that yet", Bech added.

    So whether the skills gained in the virtual worlds of Fortnite, Counter-Strike or the like can be exchanged for a real-world career, remains to be seen.

    The Danish Armed Forces are conscription-based and have 16,000 active personnel.

    READ MORE: US Envoy 'Doesn't Understand' How Denmark Can Defend Itself Despite Budget Hike

    Related:

    'We Shouldn't Have Toppled Saddam Hussein' - Danish People's Party
    Ex-Danish FM 'Regrets' Mistakes That Led to Iraq Invasion
    Danish Gov't Muddled Waters Over Iraq Invasion to Fulfil US Wishes - Report
    Tags:
    defence, gamers, armed forces, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse